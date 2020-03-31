Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $23,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,281,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67.

