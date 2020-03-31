AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen Sells 2,500 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,981 shares in the company, valued at $9,139,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Natalie Grace Wolfsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 26th, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $49,975.00.

NYSE:AMK opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $111.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 457.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

