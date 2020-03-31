AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen Sells 2,500 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,981 shares in the company, valued at $9,139,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Natalie Grace Wolfsen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 26th, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $49,975.00.
NYSE:AMK opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 457.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
