Bank of America Corp DE Has $22 Million Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 18,002 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $22,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after buying an additional 39,613 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 27,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,629,000 after buying an additional 125,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

PRAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $83.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $113.10.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

