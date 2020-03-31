Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,468 Shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PetIQ by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in PetIQ by 40.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PETQ stock opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. PetIQ Inc has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $606.43 million, a P/E ratio of -47.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PetIQ Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Will Santana sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $103,775.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,934 shares of company stock worth $1,770,475. 23.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PETQ. BidaskClub cut PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.