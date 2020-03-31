Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,974 Shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Schneider National by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 823,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Schneider National by 21.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Schneider National by 22.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Schneider National by 24.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 5,485.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,302,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,353 shares in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

Shares of SNDR opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Schneider National Inc has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schneider National Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

