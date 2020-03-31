Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000.

NASDAQ KRMA opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

