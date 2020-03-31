Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 971 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 5.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Henry Schein by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 232,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,232,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,438 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

