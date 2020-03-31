Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,115 Shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 219,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period.

NYSE:GHY opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%.

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

