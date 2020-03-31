Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphatec by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 228,289 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 19,628 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 48,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 29.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Sponsel purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 794,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $428,500 in the last 90 days. 34.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

ATEC opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $238.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 50.25% and a negative return on equity of 154.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

