Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUAG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 889,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,906,000 after buying an additional 64,527 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA NUAG opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

