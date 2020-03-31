Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $325,000 Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 454.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 129,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,099,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 8,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $132.47 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $206.00. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.53.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LFUS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $36,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,952.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,579. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

