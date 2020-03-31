Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,735 Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) by 116.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96. John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.50%.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

