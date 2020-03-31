Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,170 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIVR. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter.

SIVR opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $19.03.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

