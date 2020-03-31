Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 728 Shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TPG Specialty Lending were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,772,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,929,000 after purchasing an additional 134,036 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,368,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 131,049 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,032,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. 59.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLX. Raymond James downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

In other news, VP Steven Pluss acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $460,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Ross purchased 2,876 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $56,283.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,126 shares of company stock valued at $338,176. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $953.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.58.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 11.65%. TPG Specialty Lending’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

