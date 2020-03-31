Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Holdings Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,290 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mobileiron were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Mobileiron by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,467,000 after buying an additional 655,845 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Mobileiron by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Mobileiron by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 308,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 243,518 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,160,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 429,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOBL opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Mobileiron Inc has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 111.76%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Mobileiron’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

In other Mobileiron news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $84,616.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 355,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,911.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 415,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

