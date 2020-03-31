Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,949 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

