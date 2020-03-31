Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $330,000 Position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,059 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 16,445.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 352,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,845,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,869,131 shares of company stock valued at $99,330,379. 12.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENPH stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Enphase Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $59.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.56.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

