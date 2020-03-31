Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

KBWP opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $76.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.