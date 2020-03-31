Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 49,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 202,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 392,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,145 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,113.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,000. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.50. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.49 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Zelman & Associates raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

