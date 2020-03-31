Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,799 Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 252,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,687 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,738,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,490,000 after acquiring an additional 126,762 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,063,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,634,000 after acquiring an additional 228,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vale by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,553,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Vale by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,308 shares in the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of VALE stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. Vale SA has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.26.
About Vale
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.
