Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWTR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWTR) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,279,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DWTR opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $35.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08.

