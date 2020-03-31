Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWTR)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWTR) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,279,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DWTR opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $35.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWTR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,468 Shares of PetIQ Inc
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,468 Shares of PetIQ Inc
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,974 Shares of Schneider National Inc
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,974 Shares of Schneider National Inc
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 971 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc.
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 971 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc.
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,115 Shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,115 Shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc
6,952 Shares in Zillow Group Inc Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.
6,952 Shares in Zillow Group Inc Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report