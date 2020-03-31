Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,170,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 602.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 80,499 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 174,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 62,442 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 50,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 19,535 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ULST stock opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $40.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.