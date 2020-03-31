Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,286 Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the third quarter valued at about $516,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000.

NYSEARCA UYG opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.15. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $57.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.1164 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

About ProShares Ultra Financials

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

