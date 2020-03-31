Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 374 Shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Global X Social Media Index ETF worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 433,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,016,000 after buying an additional 15,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000.

Shares of SOCL opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $37.71.

