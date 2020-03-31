Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Black Hills by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,998,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,599,000 after purchasing an additional 244,667 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Black Hills by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 641,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,400,000 after purchasing an additional 77,027 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Black Hills by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 25,199 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BKH opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.33. Black Hills Corp has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.62%.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $505,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 124,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,611.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen purchased 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

