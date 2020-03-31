Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 3,431 Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,922.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 301,870 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 44,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LBAI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $530.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $17.63.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $57.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.56 million. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $28,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,056.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $96,187. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

