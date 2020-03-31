Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 1,230 Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMKTA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.14. The company has a market cap of $657.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.80%. On average, analysts expect that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

