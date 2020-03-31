Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $62,000 in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 100.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in American National Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American National Insurance during the third quarter worth $701,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in American National Insurance by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in American National Insurance by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.73. American National Insurance has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $126.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 3.31%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

