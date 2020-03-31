Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUSC. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

BATS:NUSC opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $29.39. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

