Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Stake in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,081 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOB. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

LOB stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $568.67 million, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.10. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.61 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 6.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

In related news, insider Huntley Garriott bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,860.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

