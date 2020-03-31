Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 428 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,827,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.16 per share, for a total transaction of $190,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHIL opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $273.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.58. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.83 and its 200-day moving average is $134.42.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 40.23%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.