Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 326 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XNTK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 80,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average of $79.19. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $61.25 and a 1 year high of $94.74.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

