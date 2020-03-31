Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Position in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGTX. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 146.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 96,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 53.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113,730.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,459.88%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

