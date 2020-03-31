Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) by 116.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,516 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Putnam Master Int. Income worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Putnam Master Int. Income alerts:

NYSE:PIM opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Putnam Master Int. Income has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%.

About Putnam Master Int. Income

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Int. Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Int. Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.