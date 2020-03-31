Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Stake in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter worth $49,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $334,909.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,157.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $177,454.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,256 shares of company stock worth $574,115. 15.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bandwidth from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bandwidth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Bandwidth stock opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 622.91 and a beta of 0.73. Bandwidth Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.71.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

