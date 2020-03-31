Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $354,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,289 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,534,000.

Shares of HAP opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $37.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38.

