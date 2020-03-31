Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 3,691 Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 42,029 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Columbia Financial stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. Columbia Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $56.14 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Financial Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Financial news, Director Dyk Robert Van acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Also, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van acquired 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,908.50. Insiders purchased a total of 28,475 shares of company stock worth $449,231 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

