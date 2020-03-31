Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $58,000 Investment in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $14.68.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.95 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 20.89% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. Analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. BidaskClub raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Mr. Cooper Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

In other news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall purchased 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 665,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 808 Shares of Air Lease Corp
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 808 Shares of Air Lease Corp
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,286 Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,286 Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 374 Shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 374 Shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $340,000 Position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $340,000 Position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc
Black Hills Corp Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.
Black Hills Corp Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 3,431 Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 3,431 Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report