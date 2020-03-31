Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 1,548 Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 32,758 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of AROW opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $38.31.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

Arrow Financial Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.