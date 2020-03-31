Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 38,987 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,078,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upland Software alerts:

UPLD opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $621.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Upland Software Inc has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Upland Software Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.