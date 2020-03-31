Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,042 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $16.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

