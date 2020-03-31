Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Allied Motion Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. THB Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 149,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,437,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 34,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $236.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $87.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. Research analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

