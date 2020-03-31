4,774 Shares in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 12,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 10,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,340.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 35,700 shares of company stock valued at $403,537. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $468.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.