Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Position in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis Kuhn sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $72,605.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,278.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HBNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.92 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

