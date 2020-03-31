Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTHX opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.71 and a quick ratio of 13.71. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.10.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. Analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTHX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

