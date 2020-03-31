Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $747,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITA. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,597,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 226.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,906,000 after acquiring an additional 90,260 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,782,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 362.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after buying an additional 43,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 109,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after buying an additional 24,887 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $147.57 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7873 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

