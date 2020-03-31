Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys 1,073 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3374 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

