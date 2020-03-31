Capital International Investors Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,628,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 152,250 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.08% of Apple worth $1,065,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $254.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,083.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from to in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.98.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

