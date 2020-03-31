CA Family Wealth LLC Makes New $178,000 Investment in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,053 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,832,000 after purchasing an additional 748,646 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,596,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,664,000 after purchasing an additional 44,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,888,000 after purchasing an additional 32,956 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,318,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,034,000 after purchasing an additional 86,452 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,059,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,454,000 after purchasing an additional 191,826 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Stephens raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,951 shares of company stock worth $202,202. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

