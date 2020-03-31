Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,204 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Savior LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 2,122.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Incyte from to in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Incyte from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.15.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.57 and its 200 day moving average is $80.44. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

